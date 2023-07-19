McDonald’s workers have received an apology after about a hundred former and current staff complained about racism, sexual abuse, bullying and harassment at fast food chains across the UK. Photo: EPA-EFE
UK McDonald’s workers – some as young as 16 – say they were sexually harassed by managers
- An explosive report reveals the fast-food giant’s work culture is toxic, and in many cases managers were responsible for incidents of assault and homophobia
- There were also claims of racism, including staff pretending to imitate a worker originally from India by speaking ‘gibberish’
