French President Emmanuel Macron attends the European Union and Community of Latin American and Caribbean States summit in Brussels on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
An American economist is getting a top EU job. And France’s Emmanuel Macron isn’t happy about it
- The appointment of Yale professor Fiona Scott Morton prompted the president to ask if there was really ‘no great European researcher’ qualified for the role
- Macron, who has insisted the EU needs more strategic independence from the US, also raised concerns over Morton’s consulting work for tech firms like Microsoft
French President Emmanuel Macron attends the European Union and Community of Latin American and Caribbean States summit in Brussels on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg