French President Emmanuel Macron attends the European Union and Community of Latin American and Caribbean States summit in Brussels on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
An American economist is getting a top EU job. And France’s Emmanuel Macron isn’t happy about it

  • The appointment of Yale professor Fiona Scott Morton prompted the president to ask if there was really ‘no great European researcher’ qualified for the role
  • Macron, who has insisted the EU needs more strategic independence from the US, also raised concerns over Morton’s consulting work for tech firms like Microsoft

Associated Press
Updated: 4:27am, 19 Jul, 2023

