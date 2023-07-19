Head of Britain’s MI6 intelligence agency Richard Moore chose to give Wednesday’s address in the Czech capital, home of the 1968 “Prague Spring” freedom movement that was crushed by Soviet tanks. Photo: AP
Britain’s MI6 chief says his spies are using AI to disrupt flow of weapons to Russia
- Richard Moore warned that the West was falling behind rivals in the AI race, and depicted machine learning as both a huge potential asset and a major threat
- But he said that China remains the ‘single most important strategic focus’ and ‘greatest priority’ for MI6
Head of Britain’s MI6 intelligence agency Richard Moore chose to give Wednesday’s address in the Czech capital, home of the 1968 “Prague Spring” freedom movement that was crushed by Soviet tanks. Photo: AP