People take part in the 2023 Pride Parade in London on July 1. Homosexuality was decriminalised in 1967 in England and Wales, and throughout the entire United Kingdom in the early 1980s. Photo: Reuters
UK’s Rishi Sunak apologises to LGBTQ military veterans abused before end of homosexuality ban
- Before the UK lifted the ban in 2000, many gay people had sought to hide their sexuality or risk being discharged from the armed forces
- A review of testimonies of LGBT veterans who served between 1967 and 2000 showed that they endured sexual abuse, violence, bullying and harassment
