A placard with a slogan that reads “Diagnosis: Chronically Underpaid” on a picket line outside University College Hospital in London. Photo: Bloomberg
Senior doctors in England stage rare walkout over pay, placing ‘routine care virtually at a standstill’
- Two-day strike by consultants comes amid record waiting times due to a pandemic backlog and multiple strikes over the past year as workers battle a cost of living crisis
- Transport workers are due to strike at the same time as the consultants with staff at 14 train operators walking out on Thursday, Saturday and on July 29
A placard with a slogan that reads “Diagnosis: Chronically Underpaid” on a picket line outside University College Hospital in London. Photo: Bloomberg