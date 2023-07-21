Ballots are counted at Queensmead Sports Centre in South Ruislip, west London, on July 20. Photo: PA via AP
UK by-elections: Sunak’s Conservatives retain ex-PM Boris Johnson’s Uxbridge seat but lose Somerton and Frome
- Win an unexpected boost for embattled Prime Minister Rishi Sunak amid low ratings and a blow to Labour leader Keir Starmer
- The ruling party, however, suffered a crushing defeat to the Liberal Democrats in Somerton and Frome
