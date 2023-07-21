A police officer escorts David Hunter from the courthouse after he was charged with murdering his wife. Photo: AP
A police officer escorts David Hunter from the courthouse after he was charged with murdering his wife. Photo: AP
Britain
World /  Europe

British man who killed ailing wife by suffocating her, cleared of murder by Cyprus court

  • David Hunter’s decision to suffocate his 74-year-old wife Janice was a snap decision: he could no longer stand seeing her weeping in pain, court said
  • Court accepted that Janice feared her condition would develop into full-blown leukaemia and had repeatedly pleaded with her husband to take her life

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 9:25pm, 21 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A police officer escorts David Hunter from the courthouse after he was charged with murdering his wife. Photo: AP
A police officer escorts David Hunter from the courthouse after he was charged with murdering his wife. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE