A police officer escorts David Hunter from the courthouse after he was charged with murdering his wife. Photo: AP
British man who killed ailing wife by suffocating her, cleared of murder by Cyprus court
- David Hunter’s decision to suffocate his 74-year-old wife Janice was a snap decision: he could no longer stand seeing her weeping in pain, court said
- Court accepted that Janice feared her condition would develop into full-blown leukaemia and had repeatedly pleaded with her husband to take her life
