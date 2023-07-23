Followers of Iraqi Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr protest on Tahrir Square near Baghdad’s Green Zone a day after an alleged burning of the Koran in Copenhagen. Photo: AFP
Protesters storm Baghdad’s Green Zone over burning of Koran and Iraqi flag in Denmark
- Hundreds of protestors attempted to storm Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses foreign embassies and the seat of Iraq’s government
- The protest came two days after people angered by the planned burning of the Islamic holy book in Sweden stormed the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad
