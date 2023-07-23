Smoke rises from a wildfire on the island of Rhodes, Greece on Saturday. Photo: Photo: Tiktok / @blairsbrainiacs via Reuters
Wildfire on Greek island of Rhodes forces hundreds to flee villages and beaches
- Coastguard vessels and more than 20 private boats took part in an operation to evacuate about 1,000 people from beaches in the southeastern part of the island
- Authorities have warned of a very high risk of wildfires on Rhodes and other areas in Greece on Sunday, with temperatures expected to hit 45 degrees Celsius
Smoke rises from a wildfire on the island of Rhodes, Greece on Saturday. Photo: Photo: Tiktok / @blairsbrainiacs via Reuters