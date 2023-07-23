Smoke rises from a wildfire on the island of Rhodes, Greece on Saturday. Photo: Photo: Tiktok / @blairsbrainiacs via Reuters
Greece
World /  Europe

Wildfire on Greek island of Rhodes forces hundreds to flee villages and beaches

  • Coastguard vessels and more than 20 private boats took part in an operation to evacuate about 1,000 people from beaches in the southeastern part of the island
  • Authorities have warned of a very high risk of wildfires on Rhodes and other areas in Greece on Sunday, with temperatures expected to hit 45 degrees Celsius

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:29am, 23 Jul, 2023

