Rising mortgage costs and a shortage of stock are pushing up rents to record levels. Photo: Bloomberg
UK’s Rishi Sunak commits to ‘1 million new homes’ promise before election
- Housing is set to be a key battleground for the UK’s major political parties ahead of the next general election
- A shortage of properties is driving up rents and keeping housing costs high amid the UK’s cost-of-living crunch
Rising mortgage costs and a shortage of stock are pushing up rents to record levels. Photo: Bloomberg