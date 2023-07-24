Rising mortgage costs and a shortage of stock are pushing up rents to record levels. Photo: Bloomberg
UK’s Rishi Sunak commits to ‘1 million new homes’ promise before election

  • Housing is set to be a key battleground for the UK’s major political parties ahead of the next general election
  • A shortage of properties is driving up rents and keeping housing costs high amid the UK’s cost-of-living crunch

Reuters

Updated: 11:53am, 24 Jul, 2023

