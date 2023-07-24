A firefighter watches as a wildfire burns on the island of Rhodes. Large fires have broken out throughout Greece, which has been suffering a prolonged drought. Photo: dpa
Greece orders thousands more to evacuate as high winds and heat continue to fuel wildfires on island of Rhodes
- About 19,000 people were evacuated from the island of Rhodes over the weekend, amid high winds and extreme heat
- Some 162 fires have been reported across Greece over the last 24 hours
