A firefighter watches as a wildfire burns on the island of Rhodes. Large fires have broken out throughout Greece, which has been suffering a prolonged drought. Photo: dpa
Greece orders thousands more to evacuate as high winds and heat continue to fuel wildfires on island of Rhodes

  • About 19,000 people were evacuated from the island of Rhodes over the weekend, amid high winds and extreme heat
  • Some 162 fires have been reported across Greece over the last 24 hours

Associated Press and Bloomberg

Updated: 5:31pm, 24 Jul, 2023

