A Canadair plane drops water on a wildfire over a Greek island. Photo: AP
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece, killing both pilots, as blazes rage across the region
- State TV showed the aircraft flying over the island of Evia where its wingtip snagged a tree branch causing it to dip to the ground and erupt into a fireball
- A third successive heatwave in the country pushed temperatures back above 40C on Tuesday causing fires that have raged out of control for days, whipped on by strong winds
