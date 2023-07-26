A Canadair plane drops water on a wildfire over a Greek island. Photo: AP
A Canadair plane drops water on a wildfire over a Greek island. Photo: AP
European Union
World /  Europe

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece, killing both pilots, as blazes rage across the region

  • State TV showed the aircraft flying over the island of Evia where its wingtip snagged a tree branch causing it to dip to the ground and erupt into a fireball
  • A third successive heatwave in the country pushed temperatures back above 40C on Tuesday causing fires that have raged out of control for days, whipped on by strong winds

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:21am, 26 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A Canadair plane drops water on a wildfire over a Greek island. Photo: AP
A Canadair plane drops water on a wildfire over a Greek island. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE