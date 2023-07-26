Actor Kevin Spacey speaks with the media outside Southwark Crown Court, London, after he was found not guilty on charges related to allegations of sexual offences. Photo: Reuters
Kevin Spacey in tears as he is acquitted of all charges in London sex offence trial
- After more than 12 hours of deliberation, the jury acquitted the actor of nine charges which he was accused of committing between 2004 and 2013
- The Oscar-winning US star wiped away tears, as the four-week trial – in which prosecutors described him as a ‘sexual bully’ – came to a close
