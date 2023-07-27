Irish singer Sinead O’Connor performs during the Masstival music festival in Istanbul in July 2007. Photo: Reuters
Fame and celebrity
World /  Europe

Singer Sinead O’Connor dies aged 56

  • The Irish musician topped charts around the world with the 1990 hit Nothing Compares 2 U
  • Also known for her outspoken views on religion, sex, feminism and war, she will be remembered by some for ripping up a photo of Pope John Paul II on television

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:12am, 27 Jul, 2023

