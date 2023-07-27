Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, in London last month. Photo: Reuters
Prince Harry lawsuit against Murdoch tabloids set for trial, but hacking claims too old, court says
- The younger son of King Charles and the late Princess Diana, is suing over alleged invasions of privacy by The Sun and the now-defunct News of the World
- The prince’s claims of a ‘secret deal’ between Buckingham Palace and the news group to keep quiet illegal hacking into royal’s mobiles was also rejected
