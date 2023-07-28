Residents stand on their roofs on July 25 in front of huge flames in the Greek village of Gennadi during forest fires on the island of Rhodes. Several regions across Greece are still on high alert. Photo: dpa
Europe wildfire risk spreads to French Riviera, as Greece battles over 100 blazes
- A high risk zone in southern France will include much of the coast and inland areas between Marseilles and Nice from Sunday, say the authorities
- In Greece, over 130 people were evacuated after a fire reached an ammunition dump near an air force base, triggering explosions
