Pedro Sanchez, Spain’s Prime Minister and Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) candidate, in Madrid, Spain on Sunday. Photo: Europa Press / dpa
Spain’s Socialists lose seat, after expat vote count, making it harder to form government
- In Sunday’s close-fought election, neither the left nor right blocs won enough seats to form a majority
- Counting of votes from more than 233,000 Spaniards living abroad handed one seat in Madrid to the PP that had been awarded to the Socialists in the initial vote count
