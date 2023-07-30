Amphorae found by Carabinieri Command for the Protection of Cultural Heritage in a wreck of an ancient Roman cargo ship at the bottom of the sea in Civitavecchia, near Rome, Italy. Photo: Carabinieri / Handout via Reuters
Wreck of ancient Roman ship carrying hundreds of intact terra cotta jars found off coast of Italy
- The ship – believed to have sunk more than 2,000 years ago – was found on the bottom of the Mediterranean off the coast of Civitavecchia, a port city near Rome
- The ‘exceptional discovery’ was announced by the Carabinieri Art Squad, a division of the Carabinieri Police in charge of protecting Italy’s cultural heritage
Amphorae found by Carabinieri Command for the Protection of Cultural Heritage in a wreck of an ancient Roman cargo ship at the bottom of the sea in Civitavecchia, near Rome, Italy. Photo: Carabinieri / Handout via Reuters