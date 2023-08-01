A passenger on a British Airways flight was stuck in his seat for 3 hours after landing and had to be hoisted out of first class. Photo: Reuters
In London, a plus-sized passenger stuck for 3 hours had to be extricated from first class seat after plane lands
- The Sun newspaper reported the passenger was wedged in his seat for about three hours after a six-and-a-half flight from Lagos landed at London Heathrow Airport
- According to the Sun, the door of the British Airways plane was ultimately removed, and the passenger was extricated from his suite using a hoist
A passenger on a British Airways flight was stuck in his seat for 3 hours after landing and had to be hoisted out of first class. Photo: Reuters