Venice, known for its canals and cultural sites, has been struggling with mass tourism for years. Photo: AFP
Unesco recommends putting Venice on heritage danger list

  • Unesco said Italy was not doing enough to protect the city from the impact of climate change and mass tourism
  • Experts regularly review the state of the UN cultural agency’s 1,157 World Heritage sites and make recommendations

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:04pm, 1 Aug, 2023

