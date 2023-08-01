Police stand guard in Stockholm, Sweden, on Monday, close to where a man prepares to burn a copy of the Koran. There have been similar incidents before, which have caused uproar in some Muslim nations. Photo: EPA-EFE
Sweden to intensify border controls following Koran burnings

  • Burnings of the Muslim holy text in Sweden have led to widespread outrage, including Iraqi protesters storming the Swedish embassy in Baghdad
  • Stockholm says those ‘with very weak ties’ to Sweden should not be able to go there and commit crimes, border control decision expected in days

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:27pm, 1 Aug, 2023

