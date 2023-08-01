Drones are to transport some post between islands in Scotland. Photo: Shutterstock
Drones are to transport some post between islands in Scotland. Photo: Shutterstock
Britain
World /  Europe

UK launches first postal deliveries by drone, in remote part of Scotland

  • Letters and packages will be transported by drone between some islands in Orkney, where weather and geography can cause disruptions
  • ‘By leveraging drone technology, we are revolutionising mail services in remote communities, providing more efficient and timely delivery’

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:04pm, 1 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Drones are to transport some post between islands in Scotland. Photo: Shutterstock
Drones are to transport some post between islands in Scotland. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE