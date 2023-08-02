A Polish border guard patrols a metal wall on the border between Poland and Belarus in June. Photo: AP
Poland accuses Belarus of breaching airspace, rushes troops to border
- Warsaw says Nato has been informed about an airspace violation by military helicopters from Russia’s ally
- Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko had earlier taunted Poland over the presence of Russian Wagner mercenaries near their joint border
A Polish border guard patrols a metal wall on the border between Poland and Belarus in June. Photo: AP