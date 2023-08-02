Windfarms are a popular form of renewable energy. File photo: Getty Images
Exiled Thai renewables tycoon Nopporn Suppipat ‘wins’ US$800 million in UK ruling
- Nopporn, Wind Energy Holding’s founder, can recover damages from an industrialist and others who betrayed him for bribes, says judge
- The ex-CEO was forced to sell his shares at a huge discount after fleeing abroad, accused of criminal offences he says are politically motivated
