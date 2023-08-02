Windfarms are a popular form of renewable energy. File photo: Getty Images
Windfarms are a popular form of renewable energy. File photo: Getty Images
Thailand
World /  Europe

Exiled Thai renewables tycoon Nopporn Suppipat ‘wins’ US$800 million in UK ruling

  • Nopporn, Wind Energy Holding’s founder, can recover damages from an industrialist and others who betrayed him for bribes, says judge
  • The ex-CEO was forced to sell his shares at a huge discount after fleeing abroad, accused of criminal offences he says are politically motivated

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:20pm, 2 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Windfarms are a popular form of renewable energy. File photo: Getty Images
Windfarms are a popular form of renewable energy. File photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE