Greenpeace activists climb onto the roof of the UK Prime Minister’s house on Thursday in protest at his backing for a major expansion of North Sea oil and gas drilling amidst a summer of escalating climate impacts. Photo: Greenpeace UK/Handout/AFP
UK PM Sunak’s home covered in black by Greenpeace protesters over oil policy
- Activists draped Sunak’s constituency home in black fabric in protest over expansion of North Sea oil and gas drilling amidst a summer of escalating climate impacts
- Sunak defended his environmental record on Wednesday, saying his government had done a better job than other major countries in cutting carbon emissions
