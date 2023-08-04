Andrew Tate outside his house in Voluntari, Ilfov, Romania. Photos: Reuters
Influencer Andrew Tate released from house arrest pending human trafficking and rape trial
- The decision at the Bucharest Court of Appeal comes after Tate and his brother appealed against house arrest as the criminal case against them continues
- Seven female victims were said to have been lured and transported to Romania by Tate’s gang who allegedly sexually exploited and subjected them to violence
Andrew Tate outside his house in Voluntari, Ilfov, Romania. Photos: Reuters