Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny is seen on screen at the Moscow city court. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russia
Putin critic Alexei Navalny gets 19 more years added to his prison sentence

  • The Russian opposition politician – President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest domestic critic – is already serving 11 years for fraud and other charges he says are bogus
  • The political movement of the former blogger, lawyer and corruption investigator has been outlawed and declared ‘extremist’

Reuters
Updated: 12:09am, 5 Aug, 2023

