Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny is seen on screen at the Moscow city court. Photo: EPA-EFE
Putin critic Alexei Navalny gets 19 more years added to his prison sentence
- The Russian opposition politician – President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest domestic critic – is already serving 11 years for fraud and other charges he says are bogus
- The political movement of the former blogger, lawyer and corruption investigator has been outlawed and declared ‘extremist’
Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny is seen on screen at the Moscow city court. Photo: EPA-EFE