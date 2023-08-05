Participants in the annual International Pride Festival in Brighton, England struggle to hold a rainbow flag amid stormy weather. Photo: Reuters
Danger to life warning issued as storm Antoni hits parts of Britain
- The storm, the first to be named this season, could see winds of up to 110kph on the coast, Britain’s Meteorological Office said
- Meanwhile, other parts of Europe are enduring severe heatwaves and battling against deadly wildfires
