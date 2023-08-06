Pope Francis arrives to attend a vigil with young people at Parque Tejo during his apostolic journey to Portugal in Lisbon, Portugal on Saturday. Photo: Pool via Reuters
Crowd of 1.5 million braves heat to see Pope Francis in Portugal
- The pope is in Lisbon for the World Youth Day Catholic festival. Temperatures on Saturday reached 38 degrees Celsius
- Pope Francis skipped a speech at the Catholic Shrine of Fatima but the Vatican said his health was fine
