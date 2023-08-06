Pope Francis arrives to attend a vigil with young people at Parque Tejo during his apostolic journey to Portugal in Lisbon, Portugal on Saturday. Photo: Pool via Reuters
Pope Francis
Crowd of 1.5 million braves heat to see Pope Francis in Portugal

  • The pope is in Lisbon for the World Youth Day Catholic festival. Temperatures on Saturday reached 38 degrees Celsius
  • Pope Francis skipped a speech at the Catholic Shrine of Fatima but the Vatican said his health was fine

Reuters

Updated: 5:23am, 6 Aug, 2023

Pope Francis arrives to attend a vigil with young people at Parque Tejo during his apostolic journey to Portugal in Lisbon, Portugal on Saturday. Photo: Pool via Reuters
