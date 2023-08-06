Belarus’ exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya gives an opening speech during the New Belarus conference in Warsaw, Poland. Photo: Reuters
Lukashenko opponents unite, plan ‘New Belarus’ passports
- Set up in August 2022 by Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the self-declared government-in exile has opened more than 20 alternative embassies and information centres abroad
- ‘We are used to the fact that due to the regime’s policy, our peaceful Belarus is today called an aggressor country – and put on the same level as Russia’, she said
