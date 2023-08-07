Pope Francis attends a press conference onboard a plane en route to Rome, after leaving Lisbon, Portugal on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Pope Francis says church is open to everyone, including LGBTQ people, but has rules
- Francis, speaking to reporters on the plane returning to Rome from Portugal, also said he was in good health following surgery for an abdominal hernia in June
- Francis said ministers in the Catholic Church had to accompany all people, including those not conforming to the rules, with the patience and love of a mother
