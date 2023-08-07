A sea drone shows the silhouette of Olenegorsky Gornyak ship near the port of Novorossiysk, Russia. Photo: AP
Ukraine’s Black Sea drone attacks signal a rapidly expanding war with Russia
- Ukraine has warned Russia that there are no more safe waters in the Black and Azov seas amid sea drone attacks
- Freight rates set to ‘balloon’ as risks of carrying anything across the Black Sea proliferate, intelligence firm Kpler says
