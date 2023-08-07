A German man, 55, is being questioned after his wife was found naked and injured in their flat in France, apparently having been imprisoned for 12 years. Photo: Shutterstock
Woman freed from 12 years captivity in French flat; German husband arrested
- The 53-year-old woman, also German, was found naked with her head shaved, a source said, and had many injuries, including broken bones
- Media reports said the man, 55, is accused of kidnapping, aggravated rape, and acts of torture and barbarism at their home close to German border
A German man, 55, is being questioned after his wife was found naked and injured in their flat in France, apparently having been imprisoned for 12 years. Photo: Shutterstock