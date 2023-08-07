People carrying bags board the Bibby Stockholm barge at Portland Port, near Poole in Britain, on Monday. Photo: Reuters
UK begins moving asylum seekers to residential barge on south coast

  • The government says it wants to limit ‘pull’ factors attracting asylum seekers, with over 50,000 currently living in hotels
  • On Monday some 50 male migrants were due to move to Bibby Stockholm, but plans to use barges and disused military sites have drawn protests

Updated: 11:50pm, 7 Aug, 2023

