People carrying bags board the Bibby Stockholm barge at Portland Port, near Poole in Britain, on Monday. Photo: Reuters
UK begins moving asylum seekers to residential barge on south coast
- The government says it wants to limit ‘pull’ factors attracting asylum seekers, with over 50,000 currently living in hotels
- On Monday some 50 male migrants were due to move to Bibby Stockholm, but plans to use barges and disused military sites have drawn protests
