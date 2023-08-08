Pedestrians walk past the HSBC logo outside a bank branch in Hong Kong in August 2021. Photo: AFP
HSBC exec slams ‘weak’ UK for siding with US against China, drawing backlash from MPs
- Sherard Cowper-Coles, the bank’s head of public affairs, apologised for ‘any offence caused’ by his ‘personal comments’, made at a closed door event in London
- Former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith says HSBC has ‘an awful lot to answer for’, while another lawmaker called the lender a Chinese government ‘apologist’
