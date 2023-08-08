Two missiles - launched 40 minutes apart - damaged residential buildings, a hotel, catering establishments, shops and administrative buildings. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
Ukraine war: Russian missiles strike Pokrovsk residential buildings, killing at least 7

  • Civilians killed as Russian missiles struck the centre of Ukraine’s Pokrovsk twice on Monday night
  • Attack came after officials from around 40 countries gathered in Saudi Arabia to find a peaceful settlement for the war

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:40pm, 8 Aug, 2023

