Two missiles - launched 40 minutes apart - damaged residential buildings, a hotel, catering establishments, shops and administrative buildings. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: Russian missiles strike Pokrovsk residential buildings, killing at least 7
- Civilians killed as Russian missiles struck the centre of Ukraine’s Pokrovsk twice on Monday night
- Attack came after officials from around 40 countries gathered in Saudi Arabia to find a peaceful settlement for the war
Two missiles - launched 40 minutes apart - damaged residential buildings, a hotel, catering establishments, shops and administrative buildings. Photo: Reuters