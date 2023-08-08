A warehouse of cheese. An Italian man died after a warehouse shelf collapsed, causing an avalanche of cheese wheels to bury him. Photo: Shutterstock
Italy
Italian dairy factory owner dies, crushed by 25,000 wheels of cheese

  • Giacomo Chiapparini was buried under the cheeses when a shelf broke in his warehouse, creating a domino effect which brought down thousands of wheels
  • The wheels of Grana Padano, a hard cheese that resembles Parmesan, weigh roughly 40 kilograms each

dpaAgence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:22pm, 8 Aug, 2023

