Britain’s Electoral Commission said it was hacked by ‘hostile actors’. Photo: Shutterstock
Britain’s Electoral Commission said it was hacked by ‘hostile actors’. Photo: Shutterstock
Britain
World /  Europe

UK Electoral Commission hacked by ‘hostile actors’ for over a year

  • Britain’s Electoral Commission said the complex cyber incident involved hackers accessing internal emails and copies of voter data
  • Hackers first accessed its systems in August 2021 and the incident was identified in October 2022, the independent body said

Associated PressAgence France-Presse
Associated Press and Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:00am, 9 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Britain’s Electoral Commission said it was hacked by ‘hostile actors’. Photo: Shutterstock
Britain’s Electoral Commission said it was hacked by ‘hostile actors’. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE