Britain’s Electoral Commission said it was hacked by ‘hostile actors’. Photo: Shutterstock
UK Electoral Commission hacked by ‘hostile actors’ for over a year
- Britain’s Electoral Commission said the complex cyber incident involved hackers accessing internal emails and copies of voter data
- Hackers first accessed its systems in August 2021 and the incident was identified in October 2022, the independent body said
Britain’s Electoral Commission said it was hacked by ‘hostile actors’. Photo: Shutterstock