Firefighters and sniffer dogs arrive at the site of a fire which erupted at a home for disabled people in Wintzenheim, France, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
In France, 11 feared dead in fire at holiday home for disabled people

  • 11 people were missing following a fire at a centre in France where a group of adults with learning disabilities were taking their holidays
  • Authorities said 17 people were safely evacuated, with one person hospitalised and another treated for shock

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:07pm, 9 Aug, 2023

