Rescuers help migrants to board a rescue boat during operations that took place south of Lampedusa. Photo: Italian coastguard/AFP
41 migrants, including 3 children, missing after Mediterranean shipwreck
- Italian authorities said 41 migrants are thought to have died in a shipwreck last week in the central Mediterranean
- The survivors, a 13-year-old boy on his own, a woman and two men, managed to survive the shipwreck by floating on inner tubes, before reaching another boat
