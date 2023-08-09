Rescuers help migrants to board a rescue boat during operations that took place south of Lampedusa. Photo: Italian coastguard/AFP
Italy
41 migrants, including 3 children, missing after Mediterranean shipwreck

  • Italian authorities said 41 migrants are thought to have died in a shipwreck last week in the central Mediterranean
  • The survivors, a 13-year-old boy on his own, a woman and two men, managed to survive the shipwreck by floating on inner tubes, before reaching another boat

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:08pm, 9 Aug, 2023

