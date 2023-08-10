Police officers detain a person as disruptors target shops during a shoplifting spree flash mob on Oxford Street in London on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Police officers detain a person as disruptors target shops during a shoplifting spree flash mob on Oxford Street in London on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Britain
World /  Europe

TikTok-inspired raid on UK’s famous Oxford Street slammed by minister

  • Footage showed police wielding batons in clash with dozens of young men, with customers locked inside shops on Europe’s busiest shopping street
  • Home Secretary says ‘the kind of lawlessness seen in some US cities’ must not come to UK, city’s mayor decries ‘nonsense’ circulating on TikTok

dpa
dpa

Updated: 11:03pm, 10 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Police officers detain a person as disruptors target shops during a shoplifting spree flash mob on Oxford Street in London on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Police officers detain a person as disruptors target shops during a shoplifting spree flash mob on Oxford Street in London on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE