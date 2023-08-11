US President Joe Biden last met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Nato Summit in Vilnius in July. File photo: AFP
Ukraine war
Joe Biden seeks US$13 billion more for Ukraine defence as Republicans protest

  • US president’s request could face opposition in Congress, where some Republicans want to pare back Ukraine assistance
  • The United States is considered Ukraine’s most important ally its defensive struggle against the Russian invasion

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:53am, 11 Aug, 2023

