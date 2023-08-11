US President Joe Biden last met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Nato Summit in Vilnius in July. File photo: AFP
Joe Biden seeks US$13 billion more for Ukraine defence as Republicans protest
- US president’s request could face opposition in Congress, where some Republicans want to pare back Ukraine assistance
- The United States is considered Ukraine’s most important ally its defensive struggle against the Russian invasion
US President Joe Biden last met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Nato Summit in Vilnius in July. File photo: AFP