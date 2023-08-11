A man in Bosnia killed his ex-wife, whose murder he posted live on Instagram, and two other people while on the run before taking his own life on Friday, according to police and media reports.

A police statement in the northeastern Bosnian town of Tuzla said that apart from the three killed, three other people were wounded before the killer “committed suicide after being located and before being apprehended.”

Prosecutors in Tuzla said that after killing his ex-wife, the man, who was armed with a pistol, shot and killed a man and his son on a street in the nearby town of Gradacac. He also wounded a policeman, another man and a woman at different locations in the northeastern Bosnian town.

“I have no words to describe what happened today in Gradacac”, said Nermin Niksic, the Prime Minister of the Bosnian Federation. “The murderer took his own life in the end, but no one can bring back the lives of the victims”.