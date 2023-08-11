Norwegian climber Kristin Harila and her Nepali sherpa guide Tenjen Sherpa who climbed the world’s 14 tallest mountains in record time. Photo: AP
‘Death threats’ for Norway’s record-breaking climber who denies stepping over dying sherpa to reach K2 summit
- Norwegian climber Kristin Harila said she and her team did everything they could at the time for 27-year-old Mohammed Hassan, a sherpa from another team
- Drone footage shared by other climbers on social media showed Harila’s team and others on a narrow, harrowing passage, stepping over Hassan’s body
