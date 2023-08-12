Tech billionaire Elon Musk, wanting a historic background for his planned fight against fellow tech billionaire and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, has turned to Italy’s far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for a location.

Musk wrote on his online platform X (formerly Twitter) on Friday that he had spoken to both Meloni and her Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano.

“They have agreed on an epic location,” he wrote, without revealing where it will be.

He did say that “everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all”.

Those speculating that two of the world’s richest men will battle it out like ancient warriors at the Colosseum in Rome should think again.