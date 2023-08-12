Tourists and Parisians sit in the Champ de Mars in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Photo: AFP
Tourists and Parisians sit in the Champ de Mars in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Photo: AFP
France
World /  Europe

Paris’s iconic Eiffel Tower evacuated following bomb threat, disposal experts scour area

  • Bomb disposal experts and police were searching the area, and asking people to leave three floors and stay clear of the square under the monument
  • France’s most emblematic symbol, and one of the most visited tourist sites in the world, attracted more than 6 million visitors last year

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse and Agencies

Updated: 9:05pm, 12 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Tourists and Parisians sit in the Champ de Mars in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Photo: AFP
Tourists and Parisians sit in the Champ de Mars in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE