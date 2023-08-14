Britain and US warn travellers of possible terrorist attacks in Sweden

Britain on Sunday warned citizens going to Sweden of possible terrorist attacks following Koran burnings by anti-Islam activists that have outraged Muslims.

In updated travel advice, Britain’s foreign ministry said Swedish authorities had successfully disrupted some planned attacks and made arrests.

“You should be vigilant at this time,” it said, adding that “terrorists are very likely to try and carry out attacks in Sweden” with places visited by foreigners potential targets.

The US State Department has also warned of possible terrorist attacks in Sweden in its travel advice.