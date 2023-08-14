Nordic nations
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to youLearn more
Britain and US warn travellers of possible terrorist attacks in Sweden
- Britain and the United States issued the warnings following Koran burnings by anti-Islam activists in Sweden that have outraged Muslims
- In updated travel advice, Britain’s foreign ministry said Swedish authorities had successfully disrupted some planned attacks and made arrests
Britain on Sunday warned citizens going to Sweden of possible terrorist attacks following Koran burnings by anti-Islam activists that have outraged Muslims.
In updated travel advice, Britain’s foreign ministry said Swedish authorities had successfully disrupted some planned attacks and made arrests.
“You should be vigilant at this time,” it said, adding that “terrorists are very likely to try and carry out attacks in Sweden” with places visited by foreigners potential targets.
Sweden to intensify border controls following Koran burnings
Sweden to intensify border controls following Koran burnings
The US State Department has also warned of possible terrorist attacks in Sweden in its travel advice.
In a statement acknowledging Britain’s changed travel advice, Sweden’s National Security Adviser Henrik Landerholm reiterated the increased threats to Sweden since the burnings.
Landerholm said the storming of Sweden’s embassy in Iraq on July 19, an attempted attack on its embassy in Lebanon on August 9, and also the August 1 shooting of an employee at a Swedish consulate in Turkey contributed to the risk assessment.
Advertisement
Koran burnings are permitted in Sweden under free speech rules, but Muslims see burning of their holy book as blasphemy.
Advertisement
Post
Advertisement
Advertisement