Firefighters work to put out a fire at a supermarket on Monday during one of the Russian drone and missile strikes. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Firefighters work to put out a fire at a supermarket on Monday during one of the Russian drone and missile strikes. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Waves of missile, drone attacks over Odesa repelled, Ukraine says

  • Air defence forces say they repelled all the attacks, but falling debris damaged a student dormitory and a supermarket in Odesa, leaving three wounded
  • Russia and Ukraine have stepped up attacks in the Black Sea since Moscow exited a deal last month that had granted Kyiv’s grain exports safe passage

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:02pm, 14 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Firefighters work to put out a fire at a supermarket on Monday during one of the Russian drone and missile strikes. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Firefighters work to put out a fire at a supermarket on Monday during one of the Russian drone and missile strikes. Photo: Handout via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE