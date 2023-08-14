Firefighters work to put out a fire at a supermarket on Monday during one of the Russian drone and missile strikes. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Waves of missile, drone attacks over Odesa repelled, Ukraine says
- Air defence forces say they repelled all the attacks, but falling debris damaged a student dormitory and a supermarket in Odesa, leaving three wounded
- Russia and Ukraine have stepped up attacks in the Black Sea since Moscow exited a deal last month that had granted Kyiv’s grain exports safe passage
