Russian fighter jet that flew close to a US drone over Syria, in July. Photo: AP
Britain intercepts 2 Russian bomber jets north of Scotland as Moscow claims Norway tried to violate its airspace
- The Russian maritime patrol bomber aircraft were in international airspace north of the Shetland Islands, within Nato’s northern air policing area
- Incidents involving Russian and Western aircraft have multiplied over recent months against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
