Mount Etna, Europe’s most active volcano, lights up the night sky with eruptions as seen from Rocca Della Valle, Italy on Monday. Photo: Etna Walk / Marco Restivo / Handout via Reuters
Mount Etna volcano erupts, closing Sicily’s troubled Catania airport
- The volcano burst into action overnight, firing lava and ash high over the Mediterranean island
- The latest cancellations at Catania airport came a month after a fire at a terminal building led to weeks of disruptions for passengers.
Mount Etna, Europe’s most active volcano, lights up the night sky with eruptions as seen from Rocca Della Valle, Italy on Monday. Photo: Etna Walk / Marco Restivo / Handout via Reuters